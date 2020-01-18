Marine veteran Rick Ramirez, a past welter weight boxing champion and a district teacher of the year from El Paso, Texas does not claim to be a motivational speaker.
Comedian Ellen Degeneres would likely disagree. She saw one of his inspirational videos online that went viral and invited the AVID teacher on to her show last May and presented him a check for $100,000 to assist in his efforts with his Advancement Via Individual Determination program.
Veronica Rodriguez, Nicolet Middle School’s principal, finds him inspirational.
So much so, she invited him to visit them in Banning at Nicolet — in a tweet.
He accepted.
Last Wednesday Ramirez came and presented for a couple of assemblies to eighth-graders and students who were identified to be at-risk, giving them encouragement as to overcoming adversity and guiding them to “identify their ‘why’” in life.
He then addressed the school’s staff meeting as students left campus for the day.
His talk for teachers, “Reach Them Before You Teach Them,” focused on establishing relationships and rapport with students in order to get through to them.
Ramirez explained that he grew up in the projects, in a development previously known as “the Devil’s Triangle” in El Paso.
Tough neighborhood.
Lots of government assistance.
“A lot of your kids are from similar backgrounds,” Ramirez told Nicolet’s staff. “How did we not become statistics? Because of educators such as yourselves.”
He highlighted a few heroes that helped him through high school.
There was his math teacher who made him enjoy learning despite the fact that Ramirez hates math.
There was Mrs. Wiggs, who dismissed his rude remarks and teen attitude when she had asked him to get to class as he loitered in the hallway and instead asked him step aside and explained that she was there for him if he needed someone to talk to. Wiggs would end up being the one who hired him as a teacher at that same middle school years later.
And there was Coach Essex, tough but never disrespectful, who believed in Ramirez.
“How much will kids inconvenience themselves” to do well, and do what it takes to succeed in their classes “is based on your relationships you’ve built with them,” Ramirez said. “A lot of these kids are hurting and don’t have anyone” to turn to.
“I’m not simply their teacher, I’m their champion,” he said. He attends as many sports games as he can to support his students, knowing that some of them do not have parents who can be there for them.
Former students have come to him to give him birthday wishes, to have him be the father figure at quincearas.
“I’m no better than any other teacher,” Ramirez said. “I just understand how powerful relationships are. When you reach them before you teach them, kids will move mountains for you. Relationships can be life changers and life savers.”
He pointed out that commitment to students goes beyond seeing them as simply test scores, which do not measure grit, passion or character, Ramirez said.
“You’re investing in your students,” and reminded them that investments usually take years before a return is realized.
As he concluded his advocacy of teachers being champions for students, principal Rodriguez named Nicolet Middle School’s first-ever Champion For Students.
She called down teacher Bea Smith to give her the ceremonial heavyweight belt signifying the honor, which will go to a different teacher each month.
Smith was visibly surprised, and remarked, “I was part of the original staff who came to Nicolet in 1994. I see Veronica as a visionary with a mission to transform Nicolet into a beacon in our community.”
As part of Nicolet’s newest tradition, Smith will have to determine who to bestow the belt upon next month.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.