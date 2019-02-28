CAST Players holding auditions
CAST Players is holding auditions for “ART” by Yasmina Reza, which is being directed by Annette Tringham.
Auditions will be held Monday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Beaumont Women’s Community Center; 306 E. Sixth St. in Beaumont.
All roles are open — actors will audition from the script.
Art is a comedy about one man, Serge, who buys an expensive painting, a white canvas with a few white lines, and the reactions of his friends, Marc and Yvan, to his purchase.
This is a character-driven play with strong and complex male roles.
Casting for mature adult males of any ethnicity, ages 35-60. Please be familiar with the play.
Marc is a strongly opinionated man when it comes to what he values and an extremely condescending one towards what he does not value at all.
Serge has recently gone through a divorce and has a dim view of marriage and anyone searching to make a commitment to another person.
Yvan is a less high-strung than his two friends about art, but he has his own issues in life and love that make him just as neurotic.
He is thrust into being the middleman in this fight between friends and he gets belittled by both of them.
He actually cares more about their feelings and well-being than they do for him or each other.
Rehearsals run Monda-Thursday evenings starting at 6:30 or 7 (TBD), and Saturday, April 20.
Performances are May 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19.
Actors must be available the weekend of April 27-28 and April 29-May 1 for tech and dress rehearsals.
Celebrate Reading and the Arts Festival
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club’s Celebrate Reading and the Arts Festival, “Meet the Authors,” will be on Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chatigny Community Center, 1310 Oak Valley Pkwy. in Beaumont.
There will be local authors, including romance novelist Elizabeth Janette, and children’s book author/illustrator Lindsay Hill. Children’s picture book author Elsa Takaoka and romance novelist Elizabeth Janette will also be in attendance.
There also will be a variety of books for sale. All proceeds go toward the libraries in the Beaumont Unified School District.
For information, call Mary Brubaker at (951) 769-9005 or Robin Knight at (951) 312-8934.
Good Morning Beaumont breakfast
Steve Barron, CEO of San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, will be the guest speaker on Friday, March 8 during the Good Morning Beaumont program at Morongo Golf Course at Tukwet Canyon in Beaumont.
Program and breakfast start at 7:30 a.m.
Tickets are $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members.
For information, call the chamber of commerce at (951) 845-9541.
Banning high school student essay contest
High school students in the Banning Unified School District are invited to participate in a free essay contest, sponsored by the Friends of the Banning Library.
The Friends of the Library are providing cash prizes to the winners: $750 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.
Rules and requirements are explained online at banninglibrarydistrict.org under the “About Us” tab, Friends of the Library link.
Direct inquiries to gae@banninglibrarydistrict.org .
Law and tax outlook for business
Redlands Attorney Jeffre Danis, San Bernardino accountant Ron Drake and Darrel Olson with Redlands-based Insurance Solutions will be guest speakers at the Banning Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Law and Tax Outlook for Business presentation to be held at Johnny Russo’s Italian Kitchen in Banning, sponsored by the Banning Chamber of Commerce, beginning at 6 p.m.
The hour-and-a-half long presentation will include a pasta buffet. Admission is $20 for chamber members, $25 for non-members.
To RSVP, call (951) 849-4695.
Sierra Club monthly program
“Citizens’ Climate Lobby” is the topic of a presentation by Judith Ashton, group leader for the Redlands chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday March 5 at the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands.
Parking and admission are free.
Donations are accepted.
The museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane in Redlands.
For information, call Ralph Salisbury at (951) 686-4141.
Genealogy workshops
“The ABCs of Genealogical DNA” will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10.
“Genealogy Show and Tell/Q&A” will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24.
Events are held at the Beaumont Library.
For information, call (951) 845-1357.
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District will hold the 10th annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day at 4 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Noble Creek Regional Park, 650 W. Oak Valley Pkwy. in Beaumont.
The ceremony will be held on the snack bar patio.
Vietnam veterans, family and friends are invited to submit names for recognition by calling the district office at (951) 845-9555 no later than March 13.
Veterans will be honored on March 29.
The event is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.
Pickleball class for seniors
A pickleball class for seniors will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Banning Community Center indoor gym, 789 N. San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning.
Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis and ping pong.
Wear court shoes. Paddles and balls are available for use.
The class is free.
For information, call (951) 922-3242.
Acorn TV and New York Times online
Beaumont Library now offers Acorn TV, which provides a streaming resource of TV shows from the BBC and other networks in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
The streaming service is available through RB Digital’s app on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or Internet-ready TV.
Online access is available at the library to the New York Times and Archives Unbound, which has more than 290,000 documents related to U.S. and world history.
Beaumont Library board meetings
Beaumont Library board meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, except for April and October, when the board will meet on the fifth Tuesday, and the third Tuesday in December.
Cynthia Carr was re-elected as president and Margaret Coleman as secretary. Other trustees are Steve Perry, Bret Mahoney and Laura Tetzlaff.
American Legion in Banning
American Legion Post No. 428 meets the third Monday at noon at 70 S. First St. in Banning.
Open to all American veterans.
For information, call after noon each day to (951) 922-1690.
After school program seeks volunteers
The Cabazon After School program needs volunteers to provide engaging activities for youth ages 8 to 14.
As a program volunteer, you will use your skills to provide tutoring, homework help, recreation and sports activities in the gym.
The program seeks positive role models who enjoy working with youth and are able to ensure activities in a safe environment.
Teen volunteers may also help in this program for high school community service hours. Great opportunity for those seeking a career in education or recreation.
Hours are 3 to 6:15 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the James A. Venable Community Center in Cabazon.
For more information and an interview, call Deanna Mann at (951) 922-1097 or Kathy Knox at (951) 275-5055, ext. 1255.
Cabazon Library book sale
The Friends of the Cabazon Library are holding a used book sale every second Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library, 50425 Carmen Ave. in Cabazon.
Proceeds go toward supporting library programs.
For information, call (951) 849-8234.
Jobs connection
Banning Community Center, 769 N. San Gorgonio Ave., in Banning.
The group helps job seekers with current job leads, networking opportunities, job search info, tips and resources, résumé reviews and practice interviews.
The meetings are sponsored by the city of Banning and the Pass Job Connection.
For more information, call (951) 797-9041.
Breast Cancer support group
Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer support group meets at 10 a.m. the third Tuesday of the month in Building C at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning.
The support group is for anyone newly diagnosed or who is a long-time survivor.
Call Russie Friese at (951) 769-0389.
Reading and writing help at the library
Trained volunteer tutors are available to help English-speaking adults who need help with improving their basic reading and writing skills at the Beaumont Library.
The assistance is free and individualized to the adult learner’s needs. Lessons are in a one-on-one session and all information provided is confidential.
To schedule an appointment, call Lucy Sims at (951) 845-1357.
Host families sought
The International Education Student Exchange Program is looking for volunteer host families to host international students participating in the high school cultural exchange program.
Students who participate in the program have their own spending money, are fully insured and attend a local high school to learn American culture, make friends and participate in sports, student activities and volunteer in the community.
Call (209) 661-4069.
Friends of the Library
Friends of the Beaumont Library used book sale takes place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday at 125 E. Eighth St. in Beaumont.
For information, call (951) 845-1357.
Garden Club meetings
The Alternative Garden Club will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of the month in Banning.
The San Gorgonio Garden Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the Beaumont Civic Center, 550 E. Sixth St. in Beaumont.
All new paid membership receives a free gift at their first meeting.
For information, call (951) 769-0522.
Al-Anon family group
The Al-Anon family group meeting is held at 6:30 p.m. every Monday at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning.
For information, call Bonney at (951) 849-6317.
Co-Dependents Anonymous meeting
The Co-Dependents Anonymous meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays at the Albert Chatigny Center, 1310 W. Oak Valley Parkway in Beaumont.
The group will meet in Room No. 1.
For information, call Mike Graves at (760) 902-0831.
DMV test prep classes
DMV Test Prep classes are offered at 10:30 a.m. the first and third Saturdays of the month.
Saturday classes are held in the Laura May Stewart Room at the Beaumont Library, 125 E. Eighth St., in Beaumont.
Additional classes are at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Chatigny Center, 1310 Oak Valley Parkway.
Registration is required as space is limited.
Call Lucy Sims at (951) 845-1357.
Tea Party meeting
The Banning-Beaumont Cherry Valley Tea Party meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday mornings and the second Thursday of the month at 5 p.m. at The Farm’s House, 6261 Joshua Palmer Way, in Banning.
Breakfast and dinner are optional. For information, call Glenn Stull at (951) 316-3843.
Old eyeglasses for Lions
The Beaumont Library and the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce are collecting old eyeglasses for the Lions Club, which distributes them to those in need of eyewear.
There is a donation box outside of the library, near Callifornia Street.
The library is at 125 E. Eighth St. in Beaumont.
The Beaumont chamber is at 726 Beaumont Ave.
For information, call (951) 845-1357 (library) or (951) 845-9541 (chamber).
Veterans center
The Veterans Resource Center at the Beaumont Library District is now open 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
No appointment is necessary. Call Lucy Sims at (951) 845-1357.
Pass Job Club meetings
The Pass Job Club meets at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Banning Community Center, 769 N. San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning.
The group helps job seekers with current job leads, networking opportunities, job search info, tips and resources, resume reviews and practice interviews.
The meetings are sponsored by the city of Banning and the Pass Job Connection.
For more information, call (951) 797-9041.
VFW meetings
The Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary and Desert Edge Post 233 meet at 10 a.m., second Saturday of the month, at 450 E. Fourth St. in Beaumont.
The Desert Edge Auxiliary meets at 10 a.m. the third Saturday of the month.
The post is available for all veterans who need help or advice.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
For information, call (951) 845-7807.
Banning computer lab
A computer lab is offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Banning Library.
Staff will help guests with job applications and résumés, uploading pictures, setting up social networking and email account, along with other computer tasks.
There also are short classes on computer basics, email and internet basics, Microsoft Office basics and Mango languages.
VFW members wanted
The VFW Post 233 is recruiting for new members in Beaumont.
The group meets at 450 E. Fourth St. in Beaumont. Prospective members can drop by the post or call (951) 845-7807 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.