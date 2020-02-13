The California Highway Patrol (CHP) San Gorgonio Pass Area will be hosting a free 'Start Smart' teen driving class Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m.
'Start Smart' is designed to provide teens and their parents/guardians with an interactive, safe driving awareness class which highlights important topics such as graduated driver’s licenses, safe driving tips, parental expectations, and more. Join us for this free class to learn about avoiding collisions, driving "dos/don'ts", collision dynamics, and parental roles. Additionally, some insurance companies may offer a discount to teens who attend.
Reservations are required, and parents/guardians are also required to attend the two-hour class. Call the CHP office at (951) 769-2000 to sign up.
For further information, and/or questions, please contact Public Information Officer Matt
Napier at (951) 769-2000 or after hours at (916) 407-7511.
