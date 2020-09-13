As the number of homeless individuals and families continue to surge in California, making flu vaccines available to most is a priority for Sacramento-based Healthnet.
Homeless families face obstacles on a daily basis and the idea of making the trip to the clinic or doctor’s office can sound stressful and even risky.
To help reduce flu-related illness and hospitalizations in Riverside County, HealthNet is partnering with Carol’s Kitchen to host a free flu shot clinic.
Residents interested in receiving their shot can visit are encouraged to come out on Monday, Sept. 14 between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the James A. Venable Community Center, 50390 Carmen Ave. in Cabazon.
There is no registration necessary but residents are encouraged to get there early as quantities are limited and it is on a first come, first served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.