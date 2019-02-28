Beaumont police said that a car was stolen in the 1200 block of Massachusetts Avenue on Sunday morning and recovered in Banning.
The car was stolen around 11:01 a.m. and dispatch was able to contact OnStar, who advised that the vehicle was located in the 300 block of 23rd Street in Banning.
Banning Police Department assisted and located the occupied vehicle.
John Hutsell, 19, of Banning, was arrested and booked for possession of stolen property. Hutsell was transported to Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
In another incident, a car was stolen Saturday night in the 100 block of Kinn Avenue in Beaumont.
The victim said he heard his vehicle start outside and confronted three subjects. Two subjects fled the area in a primer gray Honda. The victim attempted to follow the third subject, who fled in the victim’s vehicle.
An officer in the area observed the victim chasing the suspect, north on Highland Springs Avenue. The subject turned onto Sun Lakes Boulevard and attempted to enter the Sun Lakes community through the entrance, but was stopped by the arm of the security gate.
The subject fled on foot.
Beaumont police required assistance from the Banning Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The subjects were not located, but the vehicle was returned to the victim.
