Operation Empty Cages is a new organization dedicated to reducing shelter euthanasia through the education of the public and special events held to directly address the need for spaying, neutering and micro-chipping pets.
Starting in May of 2018, the non-profit holds events throughout Riverside County working off corporate sponsorship, business sponsorship as well as individual donations to meet the $3,000 daily cost.
The head of the operation Tiffany Hines said she was “tired of chasing her tail,” when asked about the motivation for starting this program.
For years Hines actively addressed the problem by fostering pets but knew that her passion for this cause wasn’t being used to its fullest potential.
The main catalyst to this drive came from her beloved Poot Poot, a Pomeranian who she credits with teaching her how to truly love and understand compassion.
“The big thing is education. By spaying and neutering, we prevent unwanted and unloved animals from entering the shelter system,” Hines said, “We can not rescue or adopt our way out of this crisis.”
Hines went on to further stress the importance of education by explaining the difficulties Riverside County faces due to its large size and dwindling resources dedicated to addressing stray animals.
“We’re trying to attack the root of the problem,” Hines explained, “Most of the pets who enter the shelter system don’t go home.”
As an animal activist for the past 20 years, little slows Hines down. Having just had a quadruple-bypass heart surgery on Jan. 13, Hines jokingly said, “This is the first time I’ve been able to put on real clothes in two months, but a team of wild horses couldn’t stop me from showing up today.”
Sponsored by Helping Herders, the event held on Monday Feb. 25 successfully helped 23 dogs and one cat in need.
With an event planned for Winchester in March, and April plans in the works, Hines and her team intend to reach many more pets in need and are actively looking for more sponsors and donations. Operation Empty Cages can be reached at OperationEmptyCages.org, by their Facebook @operationemptycages, or by phone at (951) 755-0557.
