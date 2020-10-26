Timothy Smith
Former Record Gazette reporter Timothy Smith of Banning is a candidate for the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency’s Division 2.
He holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications from California State University, Fullerton, and is a former teacher and relocation salesman.
He has served on Banning’s Park Committee, and previously ran for the Banning city council in 2018.
In his words: “Living in the Pass area for 15 years has allowed me to study and report on the water needs of our community. As a reporter for the Record Gazette part of my beat was to cover the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency (SGPWA) board, engineering and budget meetings of our regional wholesale water distributer. I was able to tour the State Water Project hosted by the SGPWA. It was exciting to witness the origin of the State Water Project at the Lake Oroville Dam north of Sacramento on the Feather River. The hydroelectric generators inside the dam are massive and quite humbling. Working as the public information officer for the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District I compiled and submitted an application for the annual National Groundwater Storage Award, which we won. The past SGPWA boards have done a fine job of building, improving and maintaining our southern portion of the State Water Project. I would like to continue that legacy by representing Division 2 into the future. My campaign is paid for by Tim Smith, so I only represent my constituents, not special interest. This is my last campaign for public office. My attention will be focused solely on the water board as I have no aspirations for further public office.”
Robert Ybarra
Banning Chamber of Commerce President Robert Ybarra is a candidate for the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency’s Division 2 board of directors.
In his words: “I am married, father of three, and have 1 granddaughter. I have lived in the Pass Area all my life. As a local stakeholder, I want to ensure our water district is being transparent and open about how our water rights are being handled. In 2013, I moved Precision Material Handling to the city of Banning. Since then, I have opened Precision Power Source in Banning. I invest my time and effort to grow our city. I continue to be involved with the Banning Chamber of Commerce as the president. I invest my time in building our community to make it a better place to live. Our community has seen the devastation of wildfires and I believe we need to have an ample water supply to combat the dangers of wildfires, bring down our rates and make sure they are affordable for our residents. We need someone who understands the financials, the short term and long-term effects of our water supply, and someone who will make sure the process is open and transparent. Remember it is Our Water, Our Money.”
Jared Doegey
Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Jared Doegey of Beaumont is running for the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency’s Division 2 board of directors.
He is married with two grown sons and is a varsity scout leader who is involved with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In his words, “Our family has enjoyed living in the Banning/Beaumont area for the past several years. Although I haven't lived in the Pass as long as many of you, I know that water, with its associated cost and availability, is a topic of concern. Currently one part of our property tax is used to purchase and import water from outside this area. Mike Thompson has been our representative at the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency these past four years and has successfully fought and voted to reduce our water related property tax each year. Although Mr. Thompson has chosen not to seek reelection, he is endorsing me to carry on these same efforts to keep our water related property tax to a minimum and that is my pledge to you. Please vote for me, Dr. Jared Doegey, for Director of District 2 of the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency on Nov. 3. Thank you in advance for your support and vote.”
Chander Lettule
Beaumont resident Chander Lettule is a candidate for the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency, Division II board of directors.
He serves as director of engineering and operations for the Jurupa Community Services District, and previously worked for the Inland Empire Utilities Agency in Chino, and was the manager of operations and maintenance for the Inland Empire Utilities Agency. He served four years as an appointed adviser to the California State Water Resources Control Board.
He has over 20 years of experience in the water resources and water treatment industries.
He has a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science from American Public University, and a Master of Science degree in environmental engineering systems — water from the University of California, Riverside.
In his words: “I’m running for Gorgonio Pass Water Agency elected office to make a contribution to the community that I call home, I want to see this community continue to thrive. Water is a critically important resource that requires management, planning and someone with the right knowledge and experience leading and representing the interest of the community.
If elected I will ensure that policies are established that stabilize rates, taxes and fees so that we all pay our fair share, nothing more, nothing less. I will provide leadership in establishing policies that guide water resource decision so that there is an ample supply of water for today and the future; and I will help bridge the divide between the Pass Water Agency and our water retailers. It’s time to mend fences and look for ways to work together for the benefit of the public.
I’m a visionary water and community leader with a proven track record of making the right decisions for today and the future. I’m an experienced Water Systems Engineer with roots in this community that I want to see grow for many, many generations. My commitment is to make every drop count by ensuring transparency, accountability, efficiency, and strategic planning. I will represent the residents of Division 2, ensuring sound fiscal management and an ample supply of clean drinking water for today and the future.”
