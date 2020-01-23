Calling all young professionals! The Western Riverside Council of Governments (WRCOG) is excited to open the application period for the fifth cohort of the Public Service Fellowship Program!
The WRCOG Public Service Fellowship Program is a professional development opportunity providing undergraduate seniors, recent graduates, and masters students hands-on experience in the public sector.
Fellows are placed in one of WRCOG’s member agencies, which offer dynamic and unique mentorship opportunities for young professionals as they work on a variety of projects with key staff. Designed to be equally beneficial for both the Fellow and host agency, Fellows gain professional experience growing their understanding of the public sector, while host agencies receive support on initiatives and programs. Since inception, WRCOG Fellows have contributed over 62,000 hours to Western Riverside County on a wide range of important projects for local communities.
During the Program, Fellows also gain and expand professional connections through WRCOG and host agency sponsored meetings and events, which help to spark an interest and perhaps lead to a career in public service.
At the conclusion of the Program, Fellow alumni garner a well-regarded reputation as top-quality candidates who are well trained for a variety of opportunities in the public and private sectors.
Past Fellows have entered full-time positions at their host or other local agencies advancing their career in local government; others have pursued advanced studies at prestigious universities including UCLA, Yale, and Columbia Law.
Applications for the WRCOG Public Service Fellowship Program are available here. The priority application deadline is March 1, 2020 and the standard application deadline is March 31.
Any questions or applications can be sent to Rachel Singer at (951) 405-6754 or at rsinger@wrcog.us .
