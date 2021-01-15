To kick-off its market analysis, Beaumont and The Retail Coach will host a virtual retail workshop for the public, geared towards business owners, entrepreneurs and potential franchisees.
Topics will include 2021 retail outlook and trends, cultivating a thriving district, and retail opportunities.
The partnership with The Retail Coach will assist Beaumont in developing a formal retail recruitment strategy to identify retailers most compatible with the city’s trade areas, to address the economic development and fiscal goals:
* Creation of a dynamic local economy
* Support for the growth and prosperity of local businesses
* Development of vibrant shopping areas
In addition to assisting with the development of a formal retail recruitment strategy for the city, The Retail Coach will utilize market analysis data to provide free strategic marketing assistance to local businesses.
The free workshop will be held virtually on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.
On Dec. 15, 2020, the Beaumont City Council approved a professional services agreement with Tupelo, Miss-based The Retail Coach for retail market analysis, a key element of the city's 2019 Economic Development Strategic Plan.
The city agreed to pay the firm $111,500 over three years to help brainstorm after selecting the firm out of six that responded to a request for proposal in August 2019.
The Retail Coach is tasked with assessing the retail potential of commercial sites in the City and unique demographics in what it believes are Beaumont’s four key areas that show the most potential for its proposal: a strategy to build around larger destination retailers and infill retail and restaurants along the 1-10 freeway and Highland Springs Avenue; strategizing anchor tenants in the 1-10 and Oak Valle Parkway area; identifying tenants for the Oak Valley Parkway-Beaumont Avenue sector; and helping assist with the city’s downtown specific plan to target retailers, restaurants and offer educational workshops for existing businesses along Beaumont Avenue and 6th Street.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586.
