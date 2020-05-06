Restaurant dining rooms remained closed throughout Banning as a result of the Covid-19 disaster declarations at the state and local levels.
The Banning Chamber of Commerce is promoting a weekly drawing for a $25 gift certificate to one of the seven participating restaurants to encourage customers to visit local restaurants.
Customers are entered into the drawing.
Participating restaurants include The Haven, Gramma’s Country Kitchen, Gus Jr.’s, Russo’s Italian Kitchen, The Station Taphouse, Farmers’ Fresh Burgers and Thai Orchid — each which continues to serve customers through their drive-thru window, take-out or home delivery after state and local declarations required them
to close dining rooms.
Like many businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, local restaurants are fighting to survive.
In support of its member restaurants, the Banning Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring its gift card program to encourage support of participating businesses. Customers visiting any of the seven restaurants may fill out a drawing card and leave it with the restaurant.
Entries will be picked up weekly.
Winners will be notified by the Banning Chamber of Commerce to pick up their winning.
See the weekly ad in the Record Gazette.
The winner for this week’s drawing is Carisa Hahn, who received a gift certificate for $25 to Gramma’s Country Kitchen.
