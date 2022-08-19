The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented one-day hiring blitz for mail carriers and clerks at 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The available postal positions, which offer starting pay from $18.92 to $19.12 an hour, are great opportunities for anyone seeking fast-paced, rewarding work environments with good pay, and are a first step that could lead to long-term careers for the Postal Service.
“As outlined in our USPS Delivering for America plan, we’re modernizing and continually adapting to the changing needs of our customers,” said USPS’s San Diego-based Human Resources Manager Carol Capone. “In order to do that, we need motivated, dedicated people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation.
“There’s never been a better time to join the Postal Service. Throughout the COVID pandemic, our employees have played essential roles in their communities. When people have been confined to their homes, when stores and supermarkets have experienced shortages or been shut down, we delivered medicines to house-bound seniors, household supplies to those unable to shop at stores, and COVID tests to anyone who needed them.
“We are a vital lifeline between our local communities and the outside world.
“Join us if you want to make a difference. Join us if you want a career, not just a job. You can’t spell ‘career’ without ‘care;’ we make a career out of serving our customers with care. Not to mention, we pay as well or better than any entry-level job that you can find.”
The 21 Riverside and San Bernardino county postal facilities that will host job fairs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 are (addresses provided to clarify specific locations in communities with more than one Post Office):
• Apple Valley
• Beaumont
• Cathedral City
• Colton
• Hemet
• Hesperia
• Indio
• La Quinta (79125 Corporate Center Dr.)
• Lake Elsinore
• Moreno Valley
• Murrieta
• Palm Desert
• Palm Springs
• Redlands
• Rialto
• Riverside Main
• San Bernardino (390 W. Fifth St.)
• Sun City (26822 Cherry Hills Blvd.)
• Temecula
• Victorville (16333 Green Tree Blvd.)
• Yucaipa
USPS personnel will be onsite at the above job fairs to answer questions, assist potential applicants and provide detailed information about available positions.
USPS employment requirements include the following:
• Must be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma.
• Must be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment.
• Must be a United States citizen, permanent resident or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. territory.
• Must provide recent employment history.
• Must have a safe driving record (if applicable to the position).
Those unable to attend the job fairs can apply online at www.usps.com/careers.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
