The latest chapter in the Haven coffee shop space in downtown Banning will be taken over once again, this time as Jitterz Coffee at The Haven.
Owners Ronald Honn and Jeffrey Platt anticipate opening for business just before the Christmas holidays, around Dec. 15, with a grand opening slated for Jan. 8.
Platt, former owner of the Hungry Jury, now the site of La Villa Burgers, is returning to Banning to take over the space last occupied by the ephemeral Haven Café Mexican Cuisine.
“The city’s heading in a direction” that makes it comfortable for Platt and Honn to come back. “They’re focusing on this end of town and enhancing downtown,” which until recently had “been forgotten,” Platt says.
Jitterz is a coffee shop and brand that Honn and Platt own, and operate a shop in Moreno Valley, with one opening soon in San Marcos.
Jitterz will likely mirror the Moreno Valley store’s hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., though Platt says he would like to be in sync with movies showing at the Fox Theater to be open when guests get out of the movies.
“We have our own blend” that Jitterz roasts, Platt says, though, living up to their hyper-caffeinated name, they will also serve Death Wish brand coffee, and the band Korn’s custom brand, as well as cold brews and nitro cold brews.
Jitterz will also serve up Red Bull-infused smoothies — in addition to their own fresh-baked goodies and specialty cinnamon rolls, as well as hand-scooped ice cream.
Platt muddles the nostalgic idea of reintroducing some of his dishes from the Hungry Jury.
The business anticipates being involved with the community through providing ROP opportunities and scholarships.
“There have been coffee shops at this location before, but none of them branded coffee shops,” Platt says.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
