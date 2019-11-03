Soda & Greenberg opens Banning office

Soda

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, Oct. 24 to celebrate Soda and Greenberg’s newest law office opening in Banning.

 Sandi Kook

Respected attorneys David Greenberg and Rodney Soda celebrated the grand opening of their Banning office last Thursday with other members of the Banning Chamber of Commerce.

The Law Offices of Soda & Greenberg are at 2781 Ramsey St., Unit 6, and specialize as trial attorneys and criminal defense attorneys.

They have one other office in Palm Desert.

Rodney Soda is a recipient of the Desert Bar Association’s Hall of Fame Distinguished Lawyer Award.

He has served as a board member of the Angel View Crippled Children’s Foundation.

He holds an AB in political science from University of California, Berkeley, and a juris doctorate from Loyola Law School.

David Greenberg has been in practice for 43 years and previously served as chief deputy district attorney.

He was a board member for Shelter From the Storm and for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Greenberg holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from UCLA, and earned his JD at McGeorge Law School at California’s oldest college, the University of the Pacific.

