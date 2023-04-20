Average gasoline prices in Riverside have risen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.83 per gallon Monday, April 17, according to GasBuddy's survey of 481 stations in Riverside. Prices in Riverside are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 87.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.15 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Riverside was priced at $4.27per gallon Sunday, April 16, while the most expensive was $5.39 per gallon, a difference of $1.12 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.97 per gallon while the highest was $6.77 per gallon, a difference of $2.80 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
San Bernardino — $4.79 per gallon, up 5.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.73 per gallon.
Orange County — $4.90 per gallon, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.87 per gallon.
Los Angeles — $4.90 per gallon, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $4.86 per gallon.
"With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation's 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
