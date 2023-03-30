Restaurant owner develops restaurant review app

“As a person you have to be open to new ideas and new technology, and also risks,” said Lusina Gonzales, owner of El Charro in Cherry Valley and co-founder of FLCKN, a restaurant review app launched in February.
FLCKN uses 20 second video clips, voiceover and text to help users discover and review restaurants and allows restaurant professionals and chefs to communicate with customers in a modern way.
“A good portion of reviews now are illegitimate,” said one of the founding members. FLCKN uses Big Data combined with AI technology to provide a solution to crowdsourced opinions allowing the app to verify if a review is trustworthy.
“There is a lot of source data that can help us create trustworthy reviews and interaction,” said Chief Product Officer Manuel Desdin from his office in Madrid, Spain, via Google Meet. Desdin is the CEO of international technology company Iguana IT, since 2003.
Developed among friends, Lusina Gonzales is part of a team that has the right balance of expertise to create something that could change the way customers and professionals interact.
Gonzales says for her business, an app like this would allow her to constantly improve and maintain the quality of her food.
“The customer is always right and it's true,” said Gonzales.
If someone left her restaurant a bad review, she says, “Thank you for your feedback.”
It’s not a bad thing but a way to keep restaurants accountable and in communication with their customers.
Her involvement began in 2020 when a friend approached her with the idea and wanted her input as a respected restaurant professional. In 2021, she became a co-founder of FLCKN.
Her role is to lend her resources, her connections, her credibility in the community and to serve as the acting treasurer.
The app is in its beta phase with the customer experience accessible. In the weeks ahead, the business and professional accounts will be rolled out.
The strategy for the app was to produce something with basic, comprehensible features people are used to while using the most modern tech for the worldwide market of users. It combines social networking like on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook but also includes the functionality of reviews like platforms such as Yelp, OpenTable and Google.
“What we have in our hands will potentially be used by millions and millions,” said Desdin as his department has been collaborating with another major company to improve the flow of the app.
With app updates being released each week, Desdin says in two years they can have a superapp.
“In the long term we want to provide more tools such as reservation and point of sales, be able to see the menu and order ahead,” said Desdin with excitement.
“There are moments you have to be proud of yourself,” said Gonzales.
Of her family’s support in her involvement, she said they are the best and her employees are also family. Gonzales said in her restaurant, everyone works really hard including her sister, her children and all of her staff.
Lusina Gonzales opened El Charro Authentic Mexican Food in 2004. Gonzales believes in the power of a customer and entrusts consistency to deliver a taste that will have people seeking her food for years to come.
