After more than a year of conversations, the leadership and boards of United Way of the Inland Valleys and Inland Empire United Way have agreed to join forces and merge as the Inland Southern California United Way (Inland SoCal United Way).
In past years the local United Way sponsored the local Day of Caring, coordinating daylong projects around the Pass area, such as yardwork and home repairs for seniors, cleanup projects and renovations for entities such as the Noble Creek Community Center, Childhelp USA and the Soroptimists House of Hope.
The merger brings together the organizations’ strengths and allows the combined entity to better serve a broader community.
Inland SoCal United Way is comprised of three diverse organizations that have been serving the Inland region for years: with the new structure, the United Way organizations maintain their identities as they evolve into something stronger and more agile.
The United Way of the Inland Valleys supported programs in Banning, Beaumont, Cherry Valley, Cabazon, Greater Riverside, Moreno Valley, Temecula, Canyon Lake, Glen Avon, Jurupa, Lake Elsinore, Mira Loma Murrieta, Pedley, Rubidoux, Wildomar and Perris.
Some of the programs included in the merge are 211 San Bernardino County and Community Connect, which manages 211 Riverside County.
The 211 call centers for each county will remain separate, but both will continue to be operational 24/7 with the goal of lowering wait times and expanding crisis call service. The merger will enable ISCUW to more effectively deliver programs and services across the Inland Southern California region.
The merged organization will offer a regional campaign approach for its corporate partners and share a consistent regional story about the United Way’s role in the community.
A partnership between the regional United Ways was responsible for establishing the Inland SoCal COVID-19 Fund that has sought to meet the needs of those affected economically by the impact of the pandemic through direct assistance payments.
The Fund has seen notable successes including a four-million-dollar anonymous donation, and support from several local companies.
“We have seen in the short amount of time that we have been working together that our two organizations are heavily complementary to one another and have the opportunity to make positive impacts at a much greater rate. Both organizations have strong programming that we are looking to grow for our entire region to better serve our community’s needs” said Lisa Wright, President of Inland SoCal United Way.
For more information about Inland SoCal United Way, visit: www.inlandsocaluw.org/faq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.