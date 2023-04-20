Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) announced on Friday, April 14, his support for a bill that aims to uphold standards agreed upon in a settlement last year by the Sierra Club San Gorgonio Chapter, Attorney General Rob Bonta and developers to minimize the impacts of the warehouse project in Fontana.
The measure, AB 1748, would require developers to use the scientific information used to create the Fontana settlement for future warehouse siting and construction in Riverside and San Bernardino counties or adhere to local requirements.
Ramos said, “AB 1748 is a balanced approach to warehouse siting by allowing local jurisdictions to develop policies for their communities or follow the model set out last year after vigorous debate and hard won compromise. It addresses the need to mitigate vital health concerns important to all of us while protecting critical product supply chains around the globe, nation and state. We saw what happens when ports and other transportation hubs are stalled for products such as baby formula, medicine, food products and building materials are held up.”
AB 1748 is sponsored by the California State Council of Laborers and the Inland Empire Economic Partnership. It is also supported by San Bernardino County, Southern California District Council of Laborers, Southwest Mountain States Regional Council of Carpenters, Operating Engineers, Building Industry Association of Southern California, Associated General Contractors of California, Associated General Contractors of America – San Diego Chapter, Engineering Contractors’ Association, Southern California Contractors Association, United Contractors and the District Council of Iron Workers for the State of California and Vicinity.
The lawmaker noted that last year’s Fontana agreement included designs to protect sensitive sites such as schools, hospitals and day care facilities and provisions to protect the health and safety of construction laborers, warehouse workers and truckers and other mitigation factors.
Ramos’s bill will get its first hearing on April 26 in the Assembly Local Government Committee.
