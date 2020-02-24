The U.S. Small Business Administration, Orange County / Inland Empire District will host two top policy makers at the Lender Forum on Feb. 25 in Santa Ana.
The forum will focus on SBA loan program updates, sales opportunities for small business and lending communities, and the potential for international markets. With the chance to interact with SBA policy makers, this event will contain vital information for lenders, the international trade community, and economic development stakeholders.
Among the presenters are William Manger, an associate administrator for the Office of Capital Access at the U.S Small Business Administration whose mission is to help make capital available, through banks and other lending partners, to small businesses that would not be able to access credit conventionally.
Manger is responsible for SBA’s loan program policy, technology, operations and oversight. This includes SBA’s flagship 7(a) and 504 loan programs, the microloan program and the surety bond program. He will discuss the latest loan results, support of underserved communities, technological advances, and other lending updates.
Also presenting is David M. Glaccum, an associate administrator for the Office of International Trade at the U.S. Small Business Administration whose mission is to enhance the ability of small businesses to compete in the global marketplace.
Glaccum will talk about SBA’s work on federal and state trade development, international trade finance, international affairs, and trade policy. His office coordinates SBA's ongoing export initiatives to encourage small businesses in going global and his timely visit will touch on recent trade agreements.
The event is from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel, 201 E MacArthur Blvd. in Santa Ana.
