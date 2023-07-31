The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa will be hosting two job fairs in August to fill approximately 70 positions across the resort and its restaurants.
The job fairs will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and again on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon in the new Marketplace by Fabio Viviani, Morongo’s upscale food hall.
“Morongo’s job fairs offer employment opportunities with a world-class organization and a team who values service, growth, and community,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s chief operating officer. “We welcome job seekers who share our commitment to exceeding our guests’ expectations and we are especially interested in meeting candidates with previous hospitality experience.”
The job fairs will include possible on-the-spot offers for several departments, including restaurant hosts and cashiers, dishwashers, housekeepers and on-call entertainment techs.
Candidates are asked to complete an online application prior to attending the events, available at morongocasinoresort.com/employment.
Morongo offers competitive wages and benefits, including medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members. Additional benefits include a 401(k) plan, vacation and jury duty pay, paid meal breaks and free meals. Team members receive discounts at Morongo restaurants and various enterprises, including Sage Spa, Canyon Lanes Bowling, and the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.