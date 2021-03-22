An in-person job fair will be held Monday to fill nearly 50 guest services positions at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Morongo Grand Ballroom.
Applicants may submit applications for positions including bankers, change runners, player services representatives, cash operations supervisors and promotions representatives.
Applicants must a wear face covering and submit to a temperature check before entering as precautions against the coronavirus.
Attendees are urged to complete an online application prior to the event. It can be found at https://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment .
The casino is located at 49500 Seminole Drive in Cabazon.
