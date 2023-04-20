KFROG brand manager Heather Froglear has been named the 2023 Cherry Festival Parade grand marshal.
The parade is being organized by the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Rotary Club and it is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, with the usual route on Beaumont Avenue and Sixth Street.
According to Bruce Merriel of the Rotary club, Froglear was selected for her prominence in radio, traditionally male-dominated industry.
Froglear has been in radio for 33 years with 30 of those years at KFROG. She now serves as the brand manager and music director, responsible for the station’s programming. She is also the mid-day announcer.
According to Froglear, she initially set out for a career in television, but while attending California State University of San Bernardino she became involved with and fell in love with radio.
“I used to recite TV commercials as a kid and wanted to be on TV but when I came here to go to college I got bit by the radio bug and chose radio instead,” Froglear said. “It’s a great way to communicate and entertain audiences.”
“We also have some responsibility,” she added. “We have a 50,000-watt microphone to do good in the community, to go out into the community championing the good causes.”
Causes that are especially dear to Froglear are the Loma Linda Children’s Hospital (she sits on the board of directors), American Cancer Society, LifeStream Blood Bank, the Let It Be Foundation, Miracles and Dreams Foundation, animal adoption and the Riverside Police Officer’s Association.
For Froglear, being on the air is still her favorite part of radio. She can be heard 9 a.m. to noon on 95.1 FM.
“I love being on the air championing the music we play and I love getting out and about and being out with the audience. It’s a lot of fun.”
Previous accolades include being named to the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2021 and the Inland Empire’s Best Local Radio Personality 2018 through 2022.
This will be Froglear’s second time as a parade marshal, having been chosen as the marshal of a Norco Christmas parade last year.
She is looking forward to attending her first Cherry Festival. She is especially excited to sample the unique fair food.
The parade
This year’s parade will continue with traditional route, south on Beaumont Avenue from 12th Street then west on Sixth Street to Maple Avenue.
Entry applications are now available online at beaumontcherryfestival.org.
The parade is open to bands, clubs, community organizations, floats, automobiles and equestrians. Elected officials can participate if currently in office, but no campaigning.
According to Murriel, 150 applications are available but the parade usually draws about 75 entrants.
