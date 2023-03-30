Jason Lee, co-founder and CEO of San Bernardino-based Fenix Space Inc., is the first to admit that folks probably do not associate San Bernardino with the rocket industry. Nevertheless, he and his team of seasoned aerospace engineers working at Fenix are poised to change that.
On March 13, 2023, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), an organization within the Department of Defense that sources commercial technologies, which have military applications, announced the awarding of a major contract to Fenix. The contract will allow for the full-scale prototype development of Fenix’s tow launch system, an airborne platform that provides for low-cost, high cadence testing of hypersonic technologies and vehicles (referred to as “HyCAT”). These hypersonic tests will be carried out at speeds at or above Mach 5, or one mile per second.
Those who have been following news of the war in Ukraine will recall that on March 19, 2023, Russia claimed the first use of its Kinzhal (Russian for “dagger”) hypersonic missile against Ukraine, destroying a large underground arms depot in western Ukraine. Kinzhal missiles are reported to be able to hit a target 1,240 miles away and can travel at five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5. Similarly, a March 10, 2023, article in The Washington Times noted China’s military is “deploying ultra-high-speed missiles at a rate that poses an increasing threat of nuclear and conventional attacks on the United States,” according to a Defense Intelligence Agency official report to Congress. Enemy hypersonic missiles cut the U.S. response time effectively in half, and can be difficult to track due to their ability to change course.
Over the past decade, the United States has fallen behind in development of its own hypersonic defense technologies and systems. The development has been hampered by the expense and limitations in its ability to conduct systems testing.
Lee pointed out, “Payloads and technologies need to be tested in real-life hypersonic flight environments. Wind tunnels do not adequately simulate real-life conditions.” Current land- and sea-based testing technologies, such as rocket-launched systems or wind tunnel facilities, are expensive, antiquated and have limited availability. Additionally, there are few such flight range locations and wait times are lengthy.
The Fenix HyCAT tow launch system consists of a business jet that tows a rocket-propelled, glider-like winged booster carrying a launch vehicle (rocket) with payload to an altitude of 40,000 feet. The winged booster then detaches from the towline, performs a rocket-powered pull-up maneuver and climbs to 60,000 feet, where the rocket detaches and shoots off to deploy its payload.
That payload could be satellites or, for the HyCAT program, hypersonic defense technologies in development for the military. The unmanned winged booster then flies autonomously back to base, where it can be readied for its next launch, as soon as later the same day.
In September 2022, DIU announced its solicitation for commercial HyCAT solutions and more than 60 companies applied. In the end, contracts were awarded to only two companies: Hypersonix, an Australian company, and Fenix.
Fenix anticipates the DIU contract will create about 20 local full-time high-tech jobs and attract suppliers and other aerospace contractors to the Inland Empire. Additionally, Fenix is engaged in ongoing discussions with officials at California State University, San Bernardino about internship and employment opportunities for students in the science and engineering programs there. Lee praised the quality of the CSUSB programs, noting their excellent relationships with the U.S. Air Force and NASA. Ryan Sommer, Fenix’s public relations director, pointed out that Fenix will be able to provide CSUSB students “the chance to work with actual rocket scientists.”
A subscale version of the Fenix HyCAT tow launch system was successfully flight-tested over a year ago. Once the full-scale prototype is built, it will be tested at government locations. The Fenix HyCAT platform is flexible and Lee envisions it being used for multiple applications: hypersonic testing, as well as deploying spacecraft, such as satellites, into orbit. This flexibility allows their system to address a bigger market and provides bigger benefits to Fenix, their team and all the stakeholders.
Lee noted, “This is a major win not only for Fenix, but also for U.S. national security, San Bernardino and the Inland Empire.”
