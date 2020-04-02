List: local businesses adapting and operating amid COVID-19 restrictions

We've compiled a list of businesses that are open during the state's stay-at-home orders. If you are not on this list and you are deemed an essential business per Gov. Newsom’s stay-at-home orders, and you are located in Beaumont, Banning, Cabazon, or Cherry Valley, please email editor@recordgazette.net and we will update this list with your information.
Businesses open:
4 Bros Liquor
A+ Appliance
Accurate Tax and Business Service
Aldi
All-American Mattress and Recliners
Banning Glass & Mirror
Banning Stagecoach KOA Journey
Banning Transmission
Banning Vet Hospital
Barkn’ Beauties Pet Grooming
Beaumont Beauty Supply
Beaumont Safe and Lock — Regular hours
Best Buy: Curbside Pick up
Big Time Design
Black Market Tint
Bob Miller RV
Camper Corral
Check Cashing
Cheers Liquor
Cherry Valley Automotive - Beaumont Tire
Cherry Valley Lakes Resort
Citrus Escrow
Country Hills RV Park
Cruz Tires
Custom Trophies and U Neek Awards
Delta Restoration Service
Dental Office of Beaumont
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
Diamond Hills Chevrolet
Dowling’s Fruit Orchard
Easy Rooter
Express Lube
Family Dollar
Family Vision Care — Call to open door
Food 4 Less
Game Stop
Generation Antiques
Glass Doctor
H&R Block
Harbor Freight
Harmony Chiropractic
Healing Hands Chiropractic
Highland Springs Car Wash
Hi-Tech Audio
Home Instead Senior Care
Integrity Auto
KV’s Flooring
Law Office of Soda and Greenberg
Lee’s Auto Body
Les Schwab Tires
Los Bros Auto Detailing
Market Place Physical Therapy
Meineke Car Care Center
Metal Corral
Metro PCS
Mt. Gunner
Music Centre
Noble Creek RV Park
Nutrishop — Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 2p.m.
Oak Valley Florist
Parts Authority
Pass Physical Therapy
Petco
Quest Diagnostics — Regular hours but they suggest making an appointment
Ramona Tire
Ramsey Self Storage
Renaissance Pet Spa
Resource Building Materials
Rite Aid
Serv Pro
Smart & Final
Smokey’s Smoke Shop
Sportsman Liquor
Stater Bros.
Sunset Liquor
Sunset Smoke Shop
Top Line Industrial Supply
Tri-Focus Insurance
Truck Works
Voya Financial Advisors
Woodley’s Jewelers
Wines Chiropractic
Your Pharmacy
Restaurants open for takeout/delivery only:
Antonio's Pizza
City Sushi
Johnny Russo’s
Juice it Up
Firehouse Sub
Fuego’s Cravings
Denny’s
La Michoacana
Dickey’s BBQ
Mr. Taco
Ono Hawaiian BBQ
The Craft Lounge Taproom & Bottleshop
Guy’s Italian Restaurant
Cornerstone BBQ
Farmer Boys
Farmers Fresh Burger
Domenico’s
The Haven Café
I-Hop
Gus Jr.
El Charro
Panera
Patsy’s Country Kitchen
Pho 92
Ramsey Burger #2
Sand Trap
Sizzler
Station Taphouse
Wing Stop
Zen
