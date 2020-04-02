List: local businesses adapting and operating amid COVID-19 restrictions

Denny's COVID-19

Denny's is open for takeout only during Gov. Newsom's stay-at-home orders.

 BY DAVID JAMES HEISS, Record Gazette

We've compiled a list of businesses that are open during the state's stay-at-home orders. If you are not on this list and you are deemed an essential business per Gov. Newsom’s stay-at-home orders, and you are located in Beaumont, Banning, Cabazon, or Cherry Valley, please email editor@recordgazette.net and we will update this list with your information.

Businesses open:

4 Bros Liquor

A+ Appliance

Accurate Tax and Business Service

Aldi

All-American Mattress and Recliners

Banning Glass & Mirror

Banning Stagecoach KOA Journey

Banning Transmission

Banning Vet Hospital

Barkn’ Beauties Pet Grooming

Beaumont Beauty Supply

Beaumont Safe and Lock — Regular hours

Best Buy: Curbside Pick up

Big Time Design

Black Market Tint

Bob Miller RV

Camper Corral

Check Cashing

Cheers Liquor

Cherry Valley Automotive - Beaumont Tire

Cherry Valley Lakes Resort

Citrus Escrow

Country Hills RV Park

Cruz Tires

Custom Trophies and U Neek Awards

Delta Restoration Service

Dental Office of Beaumont

Desert Lawn Funeral Home

Diamond Hills Chevrolet

Dowling’s Fruit Orchard

Easy Rooter

Express Lube

Family Dollar

Family Vision Care — Call to open door

Food 4 Less

Game Stop

Generation Antiques

Glass Doctor

H&R Block

Harbor Freight

Harmony Chiropractic

Healing Hands Chiropractic

Highland Springs Car Wash

Hi-Tech Audio

Home Instead Senior Care

Integrity Auto

KV’s Flooring

Law Office of Soda and Greenberg

Lee’s Auto Body

Les Schwab Tires

Los Bros Auto Detailing

Market Place Physical Therapy

Meineke Car Care Center

Metal Corral

Metro PCS

Mt. Gunner

Music Centre

Noble Creek RV Park

Nutrishop — Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 2p.m.

Oak Valley Florist

Parts Authority

Pass Physical Therapy

Petco

Quest Diagnostics — Regular hours but they suggest making an appointment

Ramona Tire

Ramsey Self Storage

Renaissance Pet Spa

Resource Building Materials

Rite Aid

Serv Pro

Smart & Final

Smokey’s Smoke Shop

Sportsman Liquor

Stater Bros.

Sunset Liquor

Sunset Smoke Shop

Top Line Industrial Supply

Tri-Focus Insurance

Truck Works

Voya Financial Advisors

Woodley’s Jewelers

Wines Chiropractic

Your Pharmacy

Restaurants open for takeout/delivery only:

Antonio's Pizza

City Sushi

Johnny Russo’s

Juice it Up

Firehouse Sub

Fuego’s Cravings

Denny’s

La Michoacana

Dickey’s BBQ

Mr. Taco

Ono Hawaiian BBQ

The Craft Lounge Taproom & Bottleshop

Guy’s Italian Restaurant

Cornerstone BBQ

Farmer Boys

Farmers Fresh Burger

Domenico’s

The Haven Café

I-Hop

Gus Jr.

El Charro

Panera

Patsy’s Country Kitchen

Pho 92

Ramsey Burger #2

Sand Trap

Sizzler

Station Taphouse

Wing Stop

Zen

