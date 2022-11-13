Joe Frainee has worked for Risco Inc. since he was 18, fresh out of high school with no real sense of direction.
His late father, also named Joseph, ran the company when it was in Highland, and insisted that the younger Joe help him with the company until he could figure out what he wanted to do in life.
And Joe Frainee No. 2 never looked back.
Risco Inc., a company that makes rivets, bolts, pins, screws and fasteners used in the automotive, agricultural, irrigation and aerospace industries, has operated in Beaumont since 2003.
The company started out as Richardson’s Fasteners in 1964 in North Hollywood, and moved to Highland three years later.
Joe Frainee Jr., the father, started working for the company at 19, and ran it until his passing in 2012.
Risco Inc. was one of two Pass area companies nominated for the 2022 Spirit of the Entrepreneur Awards; Risco Inc. in the category of Manufacturing Entrepreneur.
Banning-based Precision Material Handling, a forklift rental and servicing company, was also nominated.
Risco Inc. was the first building on its street, and part of the conditions for development in the area was to name the street after the company, whose address is 390 Risco Circle in Beaumont.
“We’re continually growing. It’s exciting — it gives us headaches sometimes, but it keeps us busy,” jokes Joe Frainee II, 41. “We’re never done learning. Sometimes there’s a whole new wrinkle in the trade” when it comes to making custom products for a client. “We’re in the trade of making products that other companies don’t want to make,” because some components are so specialized.
They credit the ingenuity of their 25 or so employees.
Take Operations Manager Carlos Armijo, who has been with Risco Inc. for 32 years and helped develop the screws that hold the chinstraps together for American military helmets, which had to undergo ballistics testing to make sure they wouldn’t shatter if hit by a bullet or shrapnel.
His work helped Risco become the sole supplier to Kinston, N.C-based Lions Industries for the Blind, Inc., which makes helmets for the military.
“We have a wonderful team. Some of them have been here 30 years or more,” Joe’s wife Lisa said. “Some of them have been here longer than us.”
Lisa, who grew up in Redlands, and Joe married in 2006.
Lisa is the company’s vice president.
She handles sales and marketing and seeks out new clients.
She is “the smartest person I know,” Joe says.
The products they make are small, but they are used in big items, and in a wide variety of industries: handcuff key pins, guitar rivets, cars, jets, lawn sprinklers, among others.
“Our product line is so diverse that, if one industry goes down” in sales in a given year, “another fluctuates, and it all balances out,” Lisa said.
As they offer a tour through the manufacturing facility, Joe points out, “People are often surprised to find out, ‘This is how screws are made?’”
Rolls of raw material that, to the uninitiated, look like loops and loops of wide wiring material, are fed into machines, chopped into varying sized pieces and collected to be imprinted with the needed patterns and threading.
The company can anticipate producing more than 1 million screws for irrigation equipment in a single month.
Risco Inc. is regularly tasked with filling an order for 250,000 helmet chinstrap screws at a time.
And machines can be recalibrated or reconfigured to work on different sizes of products.
The company is in the process of acquiring a similar company back east.
Risco has become a second family for the Frainees, and the Frainees treat their employees like family.
When the pandemic hit and the company had to close for a couple of weeks, Risco Inc. made sure its employees were still paid; and when they were deemed an essential business, converted a back office that was being used for storage into a carpeted classroom with whiteboards, and hired a tutor to work with employees’ children who were learning remotely.
And when Lisa was struggling with cancer over the past couple of years, their employees “were a support system for Joe, as he was obviously a worried husband,” she said. “They all stepped up and helped us finish the hardest year with record-breaking numbers.”
