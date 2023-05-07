Dutch Bros. Coffee opens in Beaumont

Grants Pass, Oreg.-based Dutch Bros. Coffee opened its Beaumont drive-thru last week, the latest in a fast-growing company that started in 1992, where customers order their espresso-based drinks, popular Caramelizer mochas and Aftershock energy teas.
The 920-square-foot shop opened in time for customers to participate in the 17th annual Drink One for Dane day coming up on May 19, in which portions of proceeds from sales that day will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), in memory of company co-founder Dane Boersma, who died of ALS.
The city of Beaumont, under former city manager Alan Kapanicas, has had a history of regularly participating in events supporting the MDA.
The shop’s operator, Michael Newton, said that so far the most popular drinks sold from the Beaumont location have been the Golden Eagle Breve, which can be ordered hot, iced or blended, and the Dutch Bros. Rebel energy drinks. He noted that “there’s a whole list of secret menu flavors to choose from.”
“We’re so excited to be a part of the Beaumont community, and have loved meeting everyone who has come through so far,” Newton said. “Business has been great. We’re stoked to get to show Beaumont what Dutch Bros. is all about.”
The .87-acre Beaumont location at 1675 E. Eighth St., is adjacent to a 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station and was developed by Phoenix-based Evergreen Devco Inc.
Reviews on Yelp.com have been mixed, with Delaynee W. of Riverside giving them a 5-star review on April 28, saying that one of the employees was “So kind, so sweet! Actually made our whole day that much better!!!!!”
On the other hand, the shop is so popular that a frustrated Jazmin O. of Alhambra declared on April 30 “Avoid it! Just go to Yucaipa,” claiming that it took an hour and 20 minutes to get two drinks.
Hanley Investment Group Executive Vice President Bill Asher explained that his enterprise has enjoyed great success in implementing a pre-sale marketing process through which the developer secured a buyer while the $1.9 million property was undergoing construction in Beaumont, and Asher’s Corona Del Mar-based real estate brokerage firm closed escrow with a private Riverside-based investor the day after Dutch Bros. opened, securing a 15-year ground lease.
At the start of this year, Dutch Bros. had 671 locations across 14 states, and opened a location in Yucaipa in the summer of 2021.
Dutch Bros. is open every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
