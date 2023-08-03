Dilapidated hotel demolished

Since early July the city of Banning has been looking forward to the demolition of the former Old Hacienda Inn at 1240 W. Ramsey St., which, in its last iteration as the OYO Hotel, had become an eyesore as the abandoned building attracted transients, along with associated fires.
The discovery of asbestos and a swarm of bees delayed initial demo efforts early last month.
On Thursday, July 27, crews began the task of dismantling what had become a public nuisance.
Once the building has been fully removed, the city can begin to entertain development proposals, according to Community Development Director Adam Rush, who says that the receiver, San Diego-based Pac Ventures, LLC, has secured a loan against the property as collateral to pay for the demolition and associated permits and security.
The property is zoned general commercial, and is eligible to be sold on the open market, according to Rush.
