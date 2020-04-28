County residents who lost employment because of the coronavirus epidemic may receive up to $800 in job loss benefits due to a $252,000 state grant received by the Riverside County Workforce Development Division.
“I am glad we have this additional resource from the State of California to assist job-seekers in Riverside County,” said Riverside County Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “This will support many people through the transition to new employment opportunities.”
The funding will help provide supportive services for jobseekers enrolled in the agency’s various workforce assistance programs. Eligible jobseekers will be eligible for up to $800 in financial support for:
• Housing assistance
• Utility assistance
• Telework equipment and internet access
• Childcare assistance
• Transportation assistance
Jobseekers who suffered a permanent job loss due to economic impacts of COVID-19 will be prioritized for assistance.
In addition to supportive services, jobseekers enrolled in the program will receive comprehensive workforce services which include: career coaching, paid training, on the job training and job placement. Services are offered in a variety of formats such as internet, email and telephone to facilitate remote access.
For more information on the supportive service program, please call 951-955-9742 or contact us via email at workforcehelp@rivco.org.
