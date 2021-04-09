California’s energy companies unite to keep restaurants cooking

Lusina Gonzalez, in red, waves with her staff at El Charro Mexican Restaurant in Beaumont. El Charro will be giving 100 bean, rice and cheese burritos and a milk Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to the students of Beaumont and Cherry Valley. First come. First served. "We are glad to support the children our community," said Gonzalez.