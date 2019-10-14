Beaver Medical Group kicks off investment in Epic Systems

Beaver Medical Group and its management company EPIC Management, LP of Redlands, have announced the upcoming launch of Epic Systems electronic health records system, the most advanced, widely-used and comprehensive health record and practice management system in the United States.
Verona, Wis.-based Epic Systems (no relation to EPIC Management, LP) will replace multiple systems currently in use and provide an integrated technology platform supporting the patient’s total care journey across all doctors and specialties, including care provided outside of Beaver’s network.
All organizations using Epic Systems interoperate, allowing healthcare professionals to easily view patient history and data, enabling a fluid, fast transfer of health information, closing care gaps and reducing duplication.
“Epic offers cutting-edge technology with a proven emphasis on privacy and data protection that puts patients first and simplifies the healthcare process,” says Lorenzo Obregon, chief information officer at EPIC Management. “With Epic Systems EHR we will be able to improve clinical efficiency, boost patient safety and streamline patient-provider communication.”
Epic Systems products are used by a majority of U.S. News and World Report’s top-ranked hospitals and medical schools. Its MyChart patient portal gives patients the ability to schedule appointments, view their health information, pay bills, request medication refills, receive health reminders and communicate with their doctors’ offices from a mobile device or computer.
“This marks a significant and continuing investment in healthcare delivery for our patients and physicians and will further position Beaver as a leading healthcare innovator in the region.
MyChart will provide our patients with more direct involvement in their total care experience. At the same time, the EHR will allow healthcare providers to have a more complete patient history to help improve the delivery of quality care to our patients,” says Dr. Richard Hill, president of the Beaver Medical Group.
Beaver Medical Group is currently implementing the Epic system and plans to be fully live on the EHR in the 4th quarter of 2019.
