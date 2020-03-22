Barber shop opens in Banning

On March 16, the Banning Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for a new barber shop in Historic Downtown Banning located at 65 W. Ramsey.
Superior Barber Shop was opened by Ivan Zenteno on March 1.
In attendance were Mayor Daniela Andrade, Councilmen Art Welch and Kyle Pingree.
City Treasurer John McQuown, Robert Rochelle, Chamber President Robert Ybarra, Chamber Director Oleg Ivaschuk. Also sharing the celebration were Ivan’s friends and Mayor Daniela Andrade presented business owner Ivan Zenteno with a certificate of appreciation and welcoming Superior Barber Shop to the local business community.
The Mayor continues to stress the importance small businesses play in the local economy and the rebuilding of the Historic Downtown of Banning.
Superior Barber Shop is currently open six days a week, Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. They take appointment or walk-ins.
