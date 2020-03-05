On Feb. 15, the Banning Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for a new tattoo studio located on 977 W. Ramsey St. in Banning.
Studio Lovecraft opened Feb. 1, and for their official grand opening they hosted a fun day in their parking lot consisting of local vendors and music.
In attendance were Mayor Daniela Andrade and Councilman Art Welch; and Banning Chamber of Commerce directors David Lopez, Kyle Pingree, Frank Burgess, Oleg Ivaschuk, Dan Hassey and chamber Ambassador Barry Clark.
Andrade presented business owners David and Sarah Castellanos with a certificate of appreciation welcoming Studio Lovecraft to the city’s local business community.
The mayor stressed the importance small businesses plays in the local economy.
Studio Lovecraft is a creative art studio and tattoo parlor owned and operated by David and Sarah “Verdee” Castellanos.
Studio Lovecraft is open Monday through Saturday 12 noon through 7 p.m. Appointments can be made by online through their website at StudioLovecraft.com.
