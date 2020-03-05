On Feb. 15, the Banning Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for a new tattoo studio located on 977 W. Ramsey St. in Banning.

Studio Lovecraft opened Feb. 1, and for their official grand opening they hosted a fun day in their parking lot consisting of local vendors and music.

In attendance were Mayor Daniela Andrade and Councilman Art Welch; and Banning Chamber of Commerce directors David Lopez, Kyle Pingree, Frank Burgess, Oleg Ivaschuk, Dan Hassey and chamber Ambassador Barry Clark.

Lovecraft

Studio Lovecraft co-owner and tattoo artist David Castellanos finishes up work on Rialto visitor Valeria Sanchez.

Andrade presented business owners David and Sarah Castellanos with a certificate of appreciation welcoming Studio Lovecraft to the city’s local business community.

The mayor stressed the importance small businesses plays in the local economy.

Lovecraft

Supporters and Banning Chamber of Commerce members gather for Studio Lovecraft’s grand opening.

Studio Lovecraft is a creative art studio and tattoo parlor owned and operated by David and Sarah “Verdee” Castellanos.

Studio Lovecraft is open Monday through Saturday 12 noon through 7 p.m. Appointments can be made by online through their website at StudioLovecraft.com.

