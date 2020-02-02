On Jan. 8 the Banning Chamber of Commerce presented a check for $1,800 to the Student of the Month program. The chamber held a fundraising bowling tournament in December at Canyon Lanes. All proceeds from the tournament were donated to the Student of the Month. The purpose of the Student of the Month program is to recognize students that have overcome difficult life challenges while still maintaining their academic studies. Selected students have demonstrated character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school activities, and community service. The “heartbeat” of Student of the Month is the student who makes a difference in their home, school and community with sincerity and passion. Presenting the check to Felicia Adkins for Student of the Month are (from left) Kyle Pingrie, Ruben Cruz, Banning Unified School District Director of Education Services Felicia Adkins, chamber director and tournament chairman Robert Ybarra and Oleg Ivaschuk.
Banning Chamber of Commerce presents check to Student of the Month program
