The Banning Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Diamond Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 4545 W. Ramsey St. in Banning.
The auto dealership was purchased in 2015 by Alam Khan.
He spent the next four years remodeling making improvements, and now stands out as a shining asset to the community.
In attendance was owner Khan, General Manager Ali Ahmed; Councilwoman Collen Wallace; City Manager Doug Schulze; Mickey Valdiva, a representative from County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt’s office; Chamber of Commerce President Robert Ybarra; and chamber board members Paul Smith, Oleg Ivaschuk and Carlos Trejo.
Colleen Wallace presented Khan a certificate of achievement from the city and Valdiva presented a certificate from Supervisor Jeff Hewitt. Councilwoman Wallace thanked Khan for selecting and investing in his new dealership in Banning.
She noted that it will be a great asset to the City.
Valdiva stressed the importance auto dealerships play in the local economy.
Diamond Chevrolet GMC is open seven days a week.
They have a large inventory of new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC cars and trucks, and their service department is well staffed with General Motors and ASE-trained technicians.
On Dec. 20 the Banning Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Haven at 42 W. Ramsey St., Banning.
The Haven celebrated a grand opening under new ownership, and was attended by approximately 200 local guests.
The ribbon cutting was attended by the owners Robert Ybarra, A.J. Cabral, and Jodie Casey.
In attendance were Mayor Daniela Andrade, Mayor Pro Tem Collen Wallace, City Manager Doug Schulze, City Treasurer John McQuown and Mickey Valdivia from County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt’s office.
Andrade presented Ybarra a certificate of appreciation from the city and thanked Robert Ybarra for reopening The Haven.
She noted the city needs more local businesses and a downtown coffee shop.
The Haven is open seven days a week, Monday through Thursday 7am until 6 p.m., Fridays 7a.m. until 7c p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. serving breakfast and lunch daily and offer live music on Fridays.
