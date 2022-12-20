Eighteen businesses started the application process to participate in Banning’s Business Grant Program Agreement, in which the city dedicated $350,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds to provide business relief.
Banning set funding thresholds of $10,000 per business, as long as funds were still available, to businesses in the city that met federal requirements for distribution and demonstrated hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds could be used to offset declines in revenue, costs associated with retaining employees, helping pay for rents and mortgages, utilities and other operating costs.
Five applications did not meet federal qualifications, and another 11 require further documentation and information.
At the Dec. 13 city council meeting, Banning authorized City Manager Doug Schulze to implement funding for the two businesses that so far have qualified: the Station Tap House and the Fox Cineplex Theater.
City council unanimously approved a template for the other businesses to follow, and authorized Schulze to sign subsequent agreements as the conditions are approved.
Outgoing councilmember David Happe, who was recognized for his service as he departed at the beginning of the session, had submitted an application through his Eighth Irish Grub and Tap House, LLC, doing business as the Station Tap House Bar and Grill at 41 W. Ramsey St., declared his expenses as $20,000 for monthly labor costs; $400 in COVID mitigation efforts and equipment; $5,000 toward refrigeration, slicers, fryers and entertainment equipment; $4,200 in monthly rent; $2,000 in overhead and insurance; $1,200 in health department fees; another $1,300 in Alcoholic Beverage Control fees; and at least $4,000 in utilities, Internet and cable costs.
Applicant Damon Rubio, representing Banning Cinema Group LLC, doing business as Fox Cineplex is D’Place at 60 W. Ramsey St., simply indicated needing $10,000 to help with rent, as his place was closed for weeks during the pandemic.
The Station Tap House and Fox Cineplex were both approved for $10,000 in COVID relief reimbursements through the city.
Schulze told the council that the city’s Economic Development Department is assisting businesses to work through the application process.
According to Schulze, the city has to expend its COVID relief funding for the program by December 2024, and assured Mayor Alberto Sanchez that another round of applications would likely be submitted in the coming year.
