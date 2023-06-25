BY CHLOE TOKAR
Opened in the heart of downtown Banning on San Gorgonio Avenue lies the soft charm of Banning Bath & Body — a bath works shop that emphasizes the benefits of natural-based products.
Across the street from Jitterz Coffee at the Haven, Banning Bath & Body hopes to serve the community with artisanal bath goods as major conglomerate Bed Bath & Beyond recently filed for bankruptcy and is expected to close its locations June 30.
Behind the bathtub decal on the storefront window is an array of soaps, steamers, jewelry, lotions, cards and hair products made in small batches and using only high-quality ingredients. The store, owned and run by Barbara Toyama, is almost entirely vegan and focuses heavily on recyclable materials for the containers and labels.
Toyama’s goals for the store stem beyond general success as she shared her hopes to spread wellness and consciousness purchasing. Having started in consignment in 2011, she expanded her business beyond greeting cards and moved into the realm of in-house products good for the body.
“I know in a new city it has to build up some steam,” Toyama said. “So, I came through when I had jury duty one time because I live in Banning and I just saw this little area. I saw the coffee house, so I checked it out always wanted to come back here. I kept thinking about it and wondering about it. An opportunity came where I had to move from my other store, and this had a ‘for rent’ sign and so I checked it out and ended up renting here.”
“About six years ago I got breast cancer and started really paying attention to my health because they didn’t know how I got it,” Toyama said. “I stopped coloring my hair and just started making soaps and sugar scrubs and soy candles… everything that I make has to do with health. I use organic when I can; I use all-natural ingredients.”
Toyama operates as a one-person workforce and makes every product she sells, offers adjustments to the jewelry she makes, and provides discounts on refills for containers brought back in.
“I’m trying to use all recyclable containers like for my soy candles,” she said. “What I want to do is have people use them, empty them, bring them back, and then refill the candles so we’re not throwing away the glass and metal jars.”
Banning Bath & Body, 12 San Gorgonio Ave., Unit 106, is open every day and welcomes all to come support local, natural products meant got everyone. For more information, call 909-855-3842.
