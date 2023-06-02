A proposed warehouse was approved during the Banning City Council’s May 23 meeting.
The 118,786-square-foot warehouse includes 10,000 square feet of office space encompassing two pieces of land that cover 6.23 acres at the northeast corner of Fourth and Lincoln streets, south of the freeway and just south of the railroad.
The property is near the demolished Banning Business Center location.
Two “book ends” of two-story office space would anchor the warehouse, and the building will include 25 north-facing docks.
The applicant, Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., which has its regional office in El Segundo, was selected last month as the city’s partner to push forward in closing down Banning Municipal Airport to redevelop that property; this project is not included as part of those plans.
The two parcels of land would be merged into one as part of the development.
The warehouse is being built speculatively, with no end-user committed to lease it, according to Community Development Director Adam Rush.
Rush told council members that the city has attempted to reach out to residents in nearby neighborhoods, but has not appeared to have any feedback.
Paul Loubet, an entitlement manager for the company, promised that the warehouse would not be built for the cannabis industry.
The Planning Commission passed the project unanimously during its May 3 meeting.
The council passed the measure 3-0, with councilmembers Rick Minjares and Reuben Gonzales absent from the meeting.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at 951-849-4586 x114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.