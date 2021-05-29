Banning approves conservation fee increase for developers

It was Banning’s turn to update developer mitigation fees related to preserving endangered species as part of helping conserve half of a million acres, per its participation in the Western Riverside County Regional Conservation Authority, a joint powers authority that administers the Western Riverside County Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan.
Beaumont passed its fee increase last month, in step with what is expected for the 18 members of the RCA.
This year’s fee increase is the first since the plan’s inception in 2004.
Fees collected through the MSHCP pay for acquisition of reserve lands to help meet conservation acreage that local municipalities are responsible to acquire.
Last year Banning received $627,191.39 in Measure A funding for local transportation projects, whereas Beaumont received $1,000,098.56.
The update was introduced at Banning’s May 11 city council meeting and finalized at the council’s May 25 meeting.
Commercial and industrial fees are increasing substantially: for commercial and industrial developers, those fees increase $8,752 per acre to $16,358.
Residential fees are mixed, with those building densities of less than eight dwelling units per acre will rise $1,401 per density unit, while those between eight and 14 dwelling units will increase $85 to #1,473 per unit; and residential development of projects higher than 14 units will decrease $491 to $1,161 per unit.
The Western Riverside County’s MSHCP is a multi-jurisdictional habitat conservation plan that was adopted in 2004 to permanently preserve 500,000 acres in efforts to protect 146 species, including 33 endangered ones.
Banning’s receipt of Measure A tax funds for road and street improvements is contingent upon its participation in the MSHCP.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
