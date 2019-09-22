The Bank of Hemet held a mixer Thursday evening, Sept. 12 at its Beaumont location to say thank you to the community for supporting the bank for the past 12 years.
More than 50 people attended the mixer, which featured The Haven’s catered deli sandwiches, macaroni salad, cole slaw, a variety of desserts and raffle prizes.
Beaumont is one of six locations for the Bank of Hemet, which also is in Hemet, San Jacinto, Riverside and Anza.
The bank opened in Beaumont on Dec. 4, 2007, said Hanley, vice-president for financial services. It has been in its Sixth Street location for 10 years.
The Bank of Hemet opened in 1974 as a community bank, owned and operated by local businesses.
Hanley became involved with the Bank of Hemet immediately upon moving to Beaumont. She said she is grateful for all of the friendships and business relationships she has developed in Beaumont.
Hanley spoke about her appreciation during welcoming remarks inside the bank’s lobby.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone,” Hanley said. “We’ve actually been 10 years in this building and 12 years of service in the Pass area.’’
Bank of Hemet CEO Kevin Farrenkopf also was appreciative of the community support.
“It’s been a great ride,” Farrenkopf said. “Thanks for all of your support. Beaumont is now our second largest office.”
Representatives from the Beaumont, Banning and Calimesa chambers of commerce, along with dignitaries from the above cities, had an opportunity to see the interior of the bank and talk with one another.
The Bank of Hemet received certificates from State Sen. Mike Morrell, Congressman Raul Ruiz and Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt.
Robert Ybarra, owner of Precision Materials Handling in Banning, is president of the Banning Chamber of Commerce. Ybarra has lived in Banning since 2013.
He became involved with the chamber a year and a half ago and soon was elected president of the board of directors.
Ybarra said that he has learned that it is important , as a chamber, to be available to the small businesses.
Ybarra said he is committed to growing the Banning Chamber of Commerce and bringing more business to this community.
“I think the city and the chamber are going in the right direction,” he said.
