Most of the traditionalbanks have pulled up stakes and left the city of Banning, Altura Credit Union is stepping in to fill the void.
The credit union will open its doors with a soft opening today with a branch inside of the Albertsons grocery store at 300 Highland Springs Avenue.
A soft opening will help the credit union ensure all of the processes are “working as it should,” according to Altura directors.
There will be a grand opening with dignitaries and a ribbon cutting on Oct. 4.
This opening will mark Altura Credit Union’s 14th branch opened in Riverside County.
The opening goes against the tide when it comes to banking within the city of Banning lines.
Several other financial institutions have recently abandoned business in Banning.
Traditional banks such as Bank of America and Citibank have recently closed their doors in the city.
Only two brick-and-mortar banks currently exist within the city lines, Wells Fargo Bank and Chase Bank.
However, Chase Bank will be closing its Banning branch in October.
The credit union says that Banning was chosen for the newest branch location because of the community’s need for easier access to credit union services.
Perhaps, partnering with another business will ensure the bank’s sustainability–Altura Credit Union will open its banking center inside Albertsons grocery store.
Despite not having all of the room afforded to a traditional banking center, the credit union assures they will be able to handle any service a member may need.
The difference between banks and credit unions is: a credit union is a not-for-profit, which means any money that is made above operating expenses goes back to the members instead of the shareholders.
Memberships to Altura Credit Union is open to anyone who lives, serves, worships, works or attends school in Riverside County, and a handful of cities outside of the county.
For more information about Altura Credit Union, visit www.alturacu.com , or call (888) 883-7228.
Marc Hargett may be reached at mhargett@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x117.
