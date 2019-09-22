On Friday, Sept. 13, the Banning Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Altura Credit Union located in the Albertons Grocery Store at the Sun Lakes Shopping Center.
The ribbon cutting was attended by the Branch Manager Maricela Mendoza, Mayor Art Welch, City Manager Doug Schule, City Development Director Adam Rush, Chamber of Commerce President Robert Yarra, Chamber Directors Paul Smith, Oleg Ivaschuk, Kyle Pingree, Dan Hassey, Carlos Trejo and staff member Roman Canchola.
Mayor Art Welch stated the City was excited that Altura Credit Union selected Banning for their new office.
The Mayor noted, as the population grows in the Pass Area, the need for a consumer based banking institution is very important.
Altura Credit Union will offer a full range of banking services such as: Checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, wealth management and retirement services, and more.
Altura Credit Union will host a grand opening on Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Mayor Art Welch presented business owner Art Gonzales with a certificate of appreciation welcoming Beyond Limits to the local business community.
The Mayor continues to stress the importance small business plays in the local economy.
Beyond Limits Clothing currently offers young lady’s apparel, tops and jeans, in addition, to purses, sun glasses and accessories.
Currently they only offer men’s tee-shirts, but are planning to expand men’s clothing.
The Sun Lakes branch opened Aug. 30.
The new branch is located in Albertsons at the Sun Lakes Village Shopping Center:
Altura is grateful to become a part of the rich tapestry that makes up the communities of both Banning and Beaumont.
Altura Credit Union has been part of Riverside County since 1957 and now we’re expanding to your community to provide a better alternative to large, impersonal banking.
Altura offers a personalized experience that is more friendly, flexible, and accommodating which has helped our Membership grow steadily year after year.
The new Banning branch offers better rates and higher yields on their wide range of financial and banking services, such as:
• Checking and Savings Accounts
• Auto, Home and Personal Loans
• Wealth management and retirement services
• Auto Expert, our auto locating and buying service
Membership with Altura is so much more than our great benefits.
Altura Credit Union is proud of the difference theymake in the communities they call home by investing in local schools, municipalities and nonprofits.
If you would like to join Altura Credit Union and you live, serve, worship, work or attend school in Riverside County, you’re qualified to be a Member.
