Job seekers from all around the Coachella Valley and nearby are invited to join Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City for their job fair being held on Monday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mary Pickford Theater at 36850 Pickfair St. in Cathedral City.
Attendees are encouraged to bring an updated resume, samples of work, and any other documents they believe might assist them in securing a highly sought-after position at any of their Agua Caliente Casinos.
Agua Caliente Cathedral City seeks to fill over 500 positions over the next couple of months as they prepare for their grand opening later this fall.
Positions include slots, table games, food and beverage service, environmental services, marketing, security, valet and facilities.
“We are thrilled to take the next step towards opening this amazing new casino and entertainment complex offering over 500 residents in the Valley great paying jobs. “Being part of the Agua Caliente Casinos family is such an honor, and we cannot wait to see our family grow by adding to our team of the best employees in the Coachella Valley,” says Michael J. Facenda senior vice president and general
manager of Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. “We are excited to be bringing exciting gaming, dining and entertainment to Cathedral City all delivered by a team that is fun and friendly, and poised to exceed your every desire.”
Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City will offer several dining options, spirited bars, and some of the Valley’s best live entertainment all surrounded by amazing desert landscaping, mountain views and conveniently located on the Highway 111 (East Palm Canyon) and Date Palm intersection.
Applicants must wear face coverings and be prepared to have their temperature taken.
The tribe will enforce 6-foot social distancing policies as directed by the CDC.
The Mary Pickford Theater offers many separate spaces to help ensure applicants can keep a safe distance during the process of the job fair.
Applicants are encouraged to do some of the following to ensure a successful job fair experience: create a customized single page resume tailored for the job they are interested in; have printed copies of resumes to distribute; create an elevator pitch (a short speech — 30 seconds or less in which a job seeker tells an interviewer about themselves and why they are the best selection for the job); research the company and ensure visitors know which departments they may want to address when arriving.
More information is available on the website at aguacalientecasinos.com/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.