Beaumont initially approved spending $1.4 million to purchase a ladder truck.
The city council then approved spending up to $1.8 million when the initial price was apparently not enough.
Costs rose, and now $1.8 million was no longer enough, and CalFire had advised that another $600,000 was needed.
CalFire Chief Todd Hopkins explained that, during the pandemic, production and staffing issues that ended in a consolidation of the industry left fewer companies building fire trucks. Their production and supply issues resulted in higher costs, and the company that the county had originally quoted was no longer supplying the truck that Beaumont needs; its surrogate has a higher cost.
Riverside County Fire Department historically purchased trucks from Nesquehoning, Pa.-based KME, which was purchased last year by Orlando, Fla.-based The Rev Group.
The county is still waiting on a custom truck that it approved a purchase of from two years ago that has yet to be built.
The county then moved to order Beaumont’s ladder truck from Lyons, S.D.-based Rosenbauer America, LLC in November 2022 for an additional cost of $400,000, which the city approved taking from its general fund to cover the difference.
However, Riverside County Fire Department then determined that the truck would not meet the county’s specifications, and turned to Roebuck, S.C.-based Spartan Fire & Emergency Apparatus to order a Spartan 105-foot tractor-drawn Quint aerial apparatus ladder truck for Station 106 at an initial cost of $2,259,521.81 plus a 10 percent contingency of $226,000, with the promise of providing three funded positions to help staff the truck.
As Beaumont builds Fire Station 106 on its west side, one of the needs in having a station there in the first place was to house an engine with a pump, Hopkins explained during the city council’s May 2 meeting.
Cutting corners and ordering a 75-foot ladder truck that would likely be purchased used, would not serve well the purpose of having the additional station. Hopkins explained that a 75-foot ladder truck still could not adequately work for a building higher than six stories, due to the angle that firefighters would have to climb, as the area moves forward with planning medical and hotel facilities that could be served by a longer ladder truck.
The county would provide routine maintenance of the truck for anything from oil changes and new tires to the personnel servicing costs associated with that upkeep.
“You obviously sold us on the benefits of the truck that is now $2.3 million,” Councilman Lloyd White said.
“Sorry I don’t have control on the price,” Hopkins replied.
“I understand, but when does someone have control of the price?” White retorted. “I’m frustrated by the time constraint. I don’t honestly believe that we were provided with a realistic price if it’s now $600,000 more” from their November 2022 quote.
“The concern we have is the price and the way it got there,” Mayor Julio Martinez said, “but unfortunately I don’t think that’s a concern that matters at this point because we need it, and the more we wait, it’s going up. I would like to address it more.”
Martinez wanted to make sure that the next time it’s brought up, or if the city manager is tasked with negotiating another purchase, that the city isn’t constantly chasing higher prices.
Addressing safety was a more pressing priority than fretting over costs, Martinez indicated.
White said, “I don’t trust what the county’s telling me now at all. In November we were expecting a truck in November 2025, and now if we approve this one we’re expecting a truck in June of ‘26.”
Hopkins said an order would likely be filled within 18 to 24 months.
Should Station 106 open before the truck is delivered, the county would let the city borrow a smaller ladder truck, Hopkins said.
City Manager Elizabeth Gibbs said that the city has applied for a FEMA grant to help offset some of the additional cost.
Martinez addressed a notion that fire stations from surrounding municipalities could provide services. “We’re still approving logistics centers, still adding to the high school, we’re still doing things that we’re doing as a community: how can we expect everybody else to come along and cover us?”
According to the city’s statistics, the closest response time involving a ladder truck is roughly 19 minutes, relying on a truck either from the Morongo reservation or Moreno Valley.
Councilwoman Jessica Voigt addressed a question that Councilman Mike Lara had posed, “About how much are we willing to pay? I think the true question is, ‘What is a life cost?’ I think safety, which I think the mayor was going with: these apparatus that we’re talking about really do impact lives and they impact safety, and I think that we all live in this community and can appreciate that. I agree this is frustrating because it feels like you’re being nickeled and dimed.”
Hopkins noted that the county will be paying for three personnel that adds up to more than $650,000 a year, at the county’s expense.
“If there’s no truck, then the county’s not going to pay for any positions here, and that’s kind of what I thought one of the selling points originally was: you’re going to have to pay for nine new positions at the new station regardless. You have an opportunity by making a purchase every 10 to 15 years of a apparatus truck for $2.3 million, and you get 650 to 750 thousand dollars in labor per year that goes to the city.”
According to Voigt’s calculations, factoring in the labor savings of three additional positions taken care of by the county, the value of the fire truck pays for itself within at least three years.
Mayor Pro Tem David Fenn was forgiving of the county’s increased quotes.
“They quoted the wrong truck. When I think of a pickup, we got quoted for an F-150 but we need a 350, and it’s just different, so I understand how this happened,” though he shared his colleagues’ frustration over the higher prices.
“We have neighbors that are doing what they can to help us regionally, and will help us with safety efforts,” singling out the Morongo reservation’s recent addition of a rescue helicopter.
He added, “If we lost one of those revenue-generating warehouses, we lose the confidence of them and maybe even future developers coming into the area, and the impact could be just enormous. I think it’s really not (to me) the difference in the money that we have to pay versus the peace of mind and the ability we have to protect the public, but I also do want to know what our costs are going to be — I don’t want to approve $2.2 million and turn around and just because we missed” a deadline by 30 days “it’s 2.6, and it never stops.”
To compromise and see if the council can get a secure price for the truck in writing, after an hour of discussion the council unanimously decided to move the matter to its May 16 meeting, when a public hearing can be conducted.
