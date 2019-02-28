Beaumont High’s twin wrestling stars Joanna Hendricks and Julianna Bricarello entered last weekend’s state wrestling championships needing to climb the ladder of California rankings.
In order for each to win their respective weight classes, they needed to beat higher-ranked wrestlers.
Bricarello, at 143, was ranked No. 5 in California. Hendricks, at 189, was ranked seventh.
At Bakersfield’s Rabobank Arena, Hendricks (189) was impressive in her first two bouts.
Pins over Escondido’s Perla Ramirez and Antelope’s Olivia Smith left her in a showdown with Oroville’s Kristina Wilson, ranked fourth in California.
Hendricks pinned Wilson at the 1:11 mark, setting up a semifinals duel against Kelseyville sophomore Jasmin Clark, who was No. 3 in California. Clark prevailed, 6-1.
In consolations, Hendricks’ pin over Irvine Beckman’s Melissa Moreno set up a showdown for third place against San Jose Silver Creek’s Julianna Bolih, who edged Beaumont’s senior, 3-2.
Menlo-Atherton’s Folashade Ekinola, ranked No. 1 in California, eventually beat Clark for the 189-pound title.
Bricarello, seeded fourth (143 pounds) in the state meet, pinned her first two opponents.
She went up against Santa Rosa Maria Carrillo’s Samantha Utter in a quarterfinals showdown, getting pinned in the second round.
Lying ahead of Bricarello en route to a California championship lied top-seeded Gianna Anaya, ranked No. 1 in the state, from San Fernando High, not to mention Albany High’s Francesa Lopresti, the second-seed who was ranked No. 2 in California.
Bricarello went up against Lopresti in consolations, losing 2-1 after scoring back-to-back pins. She squared off against Jackson Argonaut High’s Gracie Goldsmith-Ding for fifth place, winning 11-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.