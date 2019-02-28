Beaumont police talked a juvenile down from a bridge overpass between First and Fourth Streets in Beaumont on Tuesday morning, according to a news release.
Police received a call from a staff member of a group home in an unincorporated area of Beaumont around 10 a.m.
The juvenile had run away into Beaumont. Staff members and officers located the juvenile, who was walking along the edge of the bridge connecting Beaumont Avenue, from First to Fourth streets.
He had threatened to jump.
The officers were able to talk the juvenile away from the bridge. He was returned to his mother.
