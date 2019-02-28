On Feb. 15, the Beaumont Police Department and Beaumont Unified School District partnered to reenact an active shooter scenario on the Beaumont High School campus so that district employees could experience what it may be like during an actual emergency.
The live event was simulated for more than 900 employees and school district staff. They became familiar with what they might do during an actual lockdown, and what the police response and evacuation protocols would be during such a tragedy.
More than 60 students from service clubs participated in the event, role playing students and victims.
Police personnel detonated simulated explosives, activated alarms and brandished simulated weapons to make the event realistic.
The active shooter situation was intended to open the eyes of the district staff and the officers and encourage dialogue.
The daylong event lasted eight hours — the duration of the school day.
It was back in May 2018 that the school response team was assembled with various representatives from the police department and the school district.
The team began meeting on a semi-monthly basis to discuss crisis response and begin coordinating a plan to implement district-wide training for staff and students.
In July 2018, the Beaumont Police Department initiated an active shooter training on a Beaumont school campus as preparation for a possible event.
Over the last several months, the Police Department has conducted school site trainings with district staff at each of the district’s 13 campuses.
