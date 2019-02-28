Once again, author Timothy Peters brings us a white-knuckle, heartwarming adventure from our favorite teenage missionary pilot, Josh Powers. However, in a clever and exciting twist in the series, after crash landing his airplane in the jungles of Belize, the rescuer becomes the one needing to be rescued!
On Timothy Peters’ newest published work, Pastor Matt Andrews from Wildwood Calvary Chapel stated, “This entire book series is an amazing journey of adventure, problem-solving, and growing in faith. If you want a book for your student that will draw them in with a great story, fun adventures, and guides them closer to the Lord through real life application situations, then this book series is for you!”
Timothy Peters has published four prior books in the series titled: Jungle Rescue, Desert Rescue, Alaskan Rescue, and Rescue from Camp Wildwood, all of which revolve around a teenage airplane pilot, Josh Powers, and his many adventures in flying and rescuing people in distress.
Timothy Peters graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University. For thirty years he taught in both private and public schools in Banning, where he resided. He was a high school teacher before he made the switch to fourth- grade where he saw the need to write stories geared toward young people. Timothy and his wife, Shawn, have two grown children and five grandchildren.
“The Rescue of Josh Powers” is edited and published by Abundant Harvest Publishing (abundantharvestpublishing.com) and is now available for sale through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
