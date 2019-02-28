The city of Beaumont is looking at sustained modest growth for 2019 in preparing its budget for 2019-20.
Beaumont City Manager Todd Parton told the council about his plans during a special council workshop in February.
Parton said he met with Claremont McKenna College staff and attended an economic development summit in preparation for the budget.
In anticipating modest growth for the city, Parton said there are leading indicators that will affect Beaumont’s future.
The unemployment level is extremely low; interest rates will be a concern, with fed rate increases in 2019.
Mortgage rates are increasing from 4.9 percent in 2018 to 5.37 percent in 2019, Homebuyers are getting FHA loans and putting very little money down.
Parton said that residential development is dropping rapidly because investors are not putting money into projects.
Regarding the budget for 2019-20, there will be an increase in general fund revenue by 3.5 percent. This year’s budget saw a 7.5 percent increase, Parton said.
So, this proposed budget will see an increase in general fund spending by $535,000.
A recession would most likely be realized in 2020-21, Parton said.
The recession hits in multiyear cycles, approximately every five to six years.
Parton said other factors that will affect Beaumont would be new commercial and retail development, new industrial development, such as Amazon, and regional residential growth.
The latter would be a positive for Beaumont, Parton said, because the construction of new homes would support business.
Residential growth saw a 15 percent reduction in new homes.
There was a projected 600 new homes; 523 new units were completed, Parton said.
Parton said there would be a significant reduction of permitting activity for fiscal years 20-21 through 22-23.
This usually occurs every three years, with the last ones from 2007-08 and 2010-11.
Commercial growth is affected by population growth and there have been fluctuations in population growth in Beaumont, Parton said.
The city council also talked about “Don’t Spend Into the Curve,” meaning establish spending thresholds.
Parton said it’s important to keep adequate reserve levels for deficit periods. The key point is, can we sustain ourselves for five years?
These are things that the city has to think about when hiring new staff or implementing new programs.
The city wants to ensure continuity of service and grow its programs carefully, Parton said.
Beaumont also has to look ahead toward its population numbers.
From 2019 to 3028, Beaumont’s population will most likely grow by 17,400 in the next 20 years.
That means Beaumont’s population will be close to 67,000 in 2038.
Parton said that from 2007 to 2038, an estimated 780 commercial permits will be issued..
Looking ahead to next year, the general fund revenue is estimated at $36.9 million, a 3.5 percent increase.
Last year, the general fund revenue was $35.7 million.
