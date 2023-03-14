On Monday, March 13, the sexual assault case for Ruben Rico Franco, a former Banning school counselor, was transferred to San Diego County Superior Court to be combined with two similar cases against Franco in San Diego.
The three cases, involving four accusers, will now be handled together by San Diego County Superior Court, according to Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.
The two San Diego cases were filed on March 9, 2023, and Dec. 23, 2019.
Franco was arrested by the Banning Police Department in San Diego on Dec. 1, 2022, for a total of 11 charges relating to the alleged sexual assault of a minor in the 1990s.
According to a Banning Police Department press report, released at the time of Franco’s arrest, the investigation into Franco began on Feb. 12, 2021, when an adult reported that they had been sexually assaulted from the ages of 10 to 14 in 1995 to 1999 in Banning. Franco was about 37 at the time and a counselor at an unnamed Banning school.
He was charged by Banning Police Department with sexual intercourse with a child under 10, oral copulation or sexual intercourse with a child under 10, three counts of lewd act with a child under 14 with force, three counts of oral copulation with a child less than 14 and sexual penetration with bodily injury to a child under 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.