Considering the number of licensed tattoo parlors in Banning — none, at the moment — Lovecraft Studios will have a momentary monopoly when it opens, presumably by summer.
“Even though we’re the only one” for the time being, “there’s plenty of opportunity for other tattoo shops, because of the services we offer are unique” in the tattooing world, according to owner Sarah Castellanos, whose husband David Castellanos is one of the artists slated to run the creative side of the business.
David’s specialty, according to his wife, is anime and comic book-type of art, though another tattoo artist and a body piercer will be among the company’s five employees.
Over a year ago the couple moved to Banning while she was pregnant, hoping the tattoo parlor and adjacent art gallery would help make ends meet for the family.
They had it all planned out: Banning is unique, Castellanos says, because unlike other cities in the region, it allows for mixed-use properties.
They get to live on the same property that their business will be situated (they live in an apartment behind the shop.)
Once they got here, they got caught up in city ordinances restricting tattoo parlors from operating within so many feet of venues that sell alcohol, and Rite Aid is situated close by to their business at 977 W. Ramsey St.
Mrs. Castellanos was glad the city was willing to amend the zoning ordinance to allow her and David to operate their studio, which is on the same lot where they reside.
She says that they have invested more than $10,000 in property improvements and rent as they waited out the city’s slow-moving process to change its ordinance — and then had to wait another month as the city worked out details to ensure that tattoo parlors would not be allowed in the downtown area, even though their shop is safely outside the downtown corridor.
“That year basically bled us dry,” she admits, “and working with the county’s health department” and eventually city inspectors all costs money.
David Castellanos has been working at and managing a tattoo parlor in Redlands, keeping the family afloat.
Once the business eventually opens, they also have to go through the process of licensing their tattoo artists, which in their experience has taken a couple of months in other cities.
By summer, they anticipate their gallery will be open for tattoo and body piercing customers.
Meanwhile, their art gallery, which is run in one of two rooms in their roughly 1,000 square-foot building, has been open for a year, and they are hoping to expand their little “nerd” community, as she describes it, with Dungeons & Dragons and Smash Bros tournaments.
The Banning Planning Commission approved their conditional use permit to open a tattoo and body-piercing parlor at its Feb. 6 meeting with no opposition.
Commissioner Inge Schuler requested that the shop’s needles be secured at the end of each business day.
According to Sarah Castellanos, the family plans to pursue another tattoo shop once Lovecraft Studios is up and running; the next one would be run by women, and employ female tattoo artists and piercers.
Potential customers of Studio Lovecraft, or visitors hoping to schedule a visit to the art gallery, are invited to call (909) 528-8706, or leave a message at studiolovecraft@gmail.com.
