Just three years after the city of Banning accommodated Diversified Pacific’s requests to combine a couple of housing tract properties into a single entity, its tract map approval was extended for 12 months.
The decision was granted a year after giving the applicant a yearlong extension for its 98-home housing tract approval that would have expired in 2018 without it.
Banning warily gave another extension at its Feb. 26 city council meeting.
The 34.6-acre project located north of Wilson Street calls for 98 total 7,000 square-foot lots.
Diversified Pacific representative Nolan Leggio carefully danced around council members’ inquiries as to the likelihood Banning will see homes be built, telling the council that his company was monitoring economic conditions.
He claimed that his company needed a 12-month extension “due to market conditions, to make sure the project will be economically feasible” before moving forward, and insisted that Rancho Cucamonga-based Diversified Pacific is “eager to see this project built” as they actively keep an eye on the market.
Councilwoman Colleen Wallace seemed to be the most reluctant official.
Leggio addressed her concerns explaining that, for a developer to invest millions into infrastructure for a housing tract, the firm has to have faith that there are enough buyers for their products.
If market conditions are not favorable, having empty housing lots sitting within city limits would not be beneficial.
“Neither you or us wants a project that’s not economically viable,” he told her.
Councilman David Happe was curious as to what happens if the market conditions do not improve to the satisfaction of the developer within another 12 months.
He pointed out that there are no other new home markets in the city to compete with the project.
“Banning’s anxious to see positive growth,” Happe said, “especially on a smaller scale project such as this,” compared to Diversified Pacific’s other long-term plan that dwarfs the north of Wilson Street efforts.
In the south side of the city, the developer is crawling along with plans to build a 3,385-home master planned community south of Westward Avenue in Banning, a project that was approved in 2016.
Leggio brushed aside Happe’s question as to “What happens if the market doesn’t change in a year, and it gets worse?”
Leggio simply responded, “We’re optimistic” about a turnaround, and said “We’re already seeing a rebound” in the home building industry “in the past few weeks.”
Councilwoman Daniela Andrade said she was “Excited to see this come to fruition,” while acknowledging that the market conditions currently “are not good.
“Hopefully that can be changed,” but allowed, “We don’t want to see homes just sit there,” and, “we don’t want to see another extension” request a year from now, Andrade warned.
Resident Don Smith spoke to the item during a public comment period.
Herquested that the developer or property owner, Rancho Cucamonga-based Banning 97, LLC, come up with an agreement to alleviate liability of keeping adjacent lots owned by the city free of weeds for fire safety reasons.
Banning business owner Frank Burgess told the council that he did not believe it would be fair for the city to keep accommodating a property holder that was not paying taxes.
Burgess accused Diversified Pacific of “using the city” to wait for an opportunity to sell the property and leaving Banning with a giant undeveloped area that will not benefit property values.
The applicant Peter Pitassi, the developer with Diversified Pacific, previously requested the lot sizes to be pared down from their original 10,000 square-foot sizes to the 7,000 square-foot ones.
In 2016 he explained to city council that, based on his company’s research, “The Millennial generation is more interested in smaller properties, because they are less costly to maintain and easier to landscape in a desert climate.”
He insisted that large lots in Banning do “not equate to larger lots of equally higher value.”
Councilman Don Peterson, who has opposed the project in the past on technical grounds, was not at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council members Art Welch, Daniela Andrade and David Happe voted to provide Diversified Pacific with a yearlong extension for its tract map approval, while Councilwoman Colleen Wallace opposed the action.
